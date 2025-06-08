Explosive device materials found in Moorestown; suspect identified: officials

The Brief Explosive device materials were found in a Morrestown neighborhood over the weekend. The suspect is an underaged Morrestown resident. This is an ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway in Moorestown after explosive device materials were found and detonated by official personnel.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, Moorestown police responded to Cove Road and East Oak Drive.

Upon arrival, they were notified that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) may have been at Cove Road.

After searching, police confirmed IED materials were at the scene.

NJ State Police Bomb Unit, NJSP Hazardous Materials Response Unit, and Burlington County Hazardous Waste Department responded and removed the material.

Because officials say the material was ‘volatile’, it was detonated at a nearby Public Works yard.

Cove Road residents were ruled out as suspects.

The residents of Cove Road are not suspects, as the material was brought there by an identified suspect.

A search warrant was obtained for a home on the 400 block of East Oak Ave where bomb technicians located additional IED materials.

Those materials were also detonated due to their volatility.

Residents in the area were evacuated until it was deemed safe by the Bomb Unit.

Officials say the suspect is an underaged Moorestown resident.

The agencies responding were the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, NJ State Police, Burlington County Department of Hazardous Waste, Moorestown Police Department, Moorestown Fire Department, Moorestown EMS, and Moorestown Public Works.

No other identified threats are under investigation at this time.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Prosecutor’s Office will determine criminal charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorestown Detectives at 856-234-8300