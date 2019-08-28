article

Motorists who need to make a pit stop will have to find alternatives because three service areas on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will close after Labor Day.

The turnpike's Vince Lombardi service area in Ridgefield will offer limited service after Sept. 6 and the Richard Stockton service area will close on Sept. 9. The Forked River service area on the parkway is due to close on Sept. 10.

The service areas will remain closed until just before Memorial Day 2020 while they undergo major renovations.

Forked River and Lombardi will be demolished, while Stockton will be enlarged as part of a $250 million capital improvement project that will continue until 2024.

The service area contractors, HMS Host and Sunoco, are paying for the projects.