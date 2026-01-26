Expand / Collapse search

3 snow shoveling-related deaths reported in Lehigh County

Published  January 26, 2026 10:57am EST
Lehigh County
The Brief

    • Three people died after suffering medical emergencies while snow shoveling Sunday in Lehigh County.
    • The Coroner's Office said the three people were between the ages of 60-84-years-old.
    • Officials did not specify the exact causes of death, but said the incidents were "consistent with sudden medical events, often cardiac-related."

LEHIGH, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says three people died after experiencing medical emergencies while snow shoveling during Sunday's winter storm.

What we know:

Three people between the ages of 60-84 died on Sunday after suffering from medical emergencies while snow shoveling, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office reported Monday.

Officials said the manner of death has been ruled natural, adding that the deaths were "consistent with sudden medical events, often cardiac-related."

What we don't know:

The identities of the three people who died were not released by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

What they're saying:

Officials are urging people, especially older adults, to use caution when shoveling and removing snow.

"Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, avoid overexertion, and seek assistance when possible - especially individuals with a history of heart disease or other medical concerns," the coroner's office said.

