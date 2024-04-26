3 students charged after 2 fights break out at Abington Senior High School: officials

article

Abington Senior High School was the scene of two fights, in which one student was injured, a lockdown and administrators calling the police. Three students now face charges due to the altercation.

Abington School District Superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Fecher, emailed a notification of the events that transpired Friday, around 2 p.m., at the school.

Five students were said to have been involved in two separate fights in two different parts of the school building, according to Dr. Fecher.

One student was injured and "required medical attention."

Abington police were called to the school. Police said two students "became physical" with officers and staff, while they ignored police efforts to break the fight up. And, at that point, more police were called in.

Police say the report of a knife involved in one of the fights prompted the lockdown of the school. An investigation proved the knife had been discarded before the fight started and was not an issue in the altercation.

Order was restored as more police arrived. One of the students involved in the fight received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials say three juveniles, including the injured juvenile, were arrested. Two of those arrested were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges and are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Detection Center. The third juvenile was charged with simple assault and released to a parent.

Officials say each person "mutually entered into" the fight.