3 students injured by pencil after kindergartner experiences mental health crisis, district says

Three students were injured at a school in Chester Thursday after school officials say a student experienced a mental health crisis.

According to a statement from Chester Upland School District, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a kindergarten student at Chester Upland School of the Arts (CUSA) experienced a mental health crisis.

The incident resulted in three students sustaining minor injuries from a pencil held by the student in crisis.

The students were immediately evaluated and treated by the school nurse.

Emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene to help de-escalate the situation, along with local law enforcement officers to provide additional assistance.

The injured students were released to their parents and the student involved in the mental health crisis was removed from school and released to their parents. Subsequent disciplinary action will be evaluated and assessed according to the school district’s protocol.

The statement from the district said "CUSA and CUSD extend their deepest gratitude to the security guards and staff members who swiftly acted to ensure the safety of all students and staff." It continues "CUSD understands the unsettling nature of this incident and is dedicated to providing support to all those affected."

Families with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to school administration.

For additional information about this release, please call 610-570-2208.