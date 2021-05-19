Expand / Collapse search

3 teens killed in two-car crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls

By FOX 29 STAFF
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Three young people are dead following a violent two-car crash Wednesday night on Kelly Drive in East Falls, according to police. 

Authorities said an 18-year-old woman was driving a Mazda with three other young men inside when she lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a curve and slammed into a Honda driven by a 65-year-old man. 

The driver and two passengers suffered fatal injuries, according to police. The fourth passenger and the 65-year-old man remain in critical condition. 

The crash and subsequent investigation caused a stretch of Kelly Drive to close for several hours. The road reopened early Thursday morning, but pieces of wreckage remained scattered along the roadside. 

