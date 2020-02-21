3 Temple University students test positive for mumps; no longer contagious

article

Temple University on Friday confirmed that three students have tested positive for mumps since the start of the Spring 2020 semester.

The University says the students are no longer considered contagious and there are no known cases on campus at this time.

Student Health Services (SHS) is working directly with the three students and those who may have come into contact with them.

Temple says the community should take preventative measures to combat the spread of mumps and similar infectious diseases.

An FAQ page has been set up on the school's website with information on signs and symptoms of the mumps virus.

With an incubation period of 12-15 days, mumps spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplet. Mumps manifests itself similar to the flu and there is no cure since it is a viral illness.

Temple encourages students who are not up to date on their Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine to contact a primary care doctor or find a pharmacy.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP