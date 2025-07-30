NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. accused of stealing $265k from Las Vegas casinos

The Brief Philly native and NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. is accused of stealing $265K from two Las Vegas casinos. He was arrested last weekend in Broward County, Florida on fraud charges. Morris Sr. is accused of not repaying $115K he got from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino last year.



Court documents shed light on the recent arrest of Philadelphia native and NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. after his arrest last weekend.

What we know:

Morris Sr. was arrested over the weekend in Broward County, Florida on fraud charges.

The 14-year NBA veteran, who played half a season with the Sixers, is accused of passing bad checks at two Las Vegas casinos.

Court documents say Morris Sr. got $115K from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and never repaid the debt when his checks bounced.

Morris, who played high school basketball at Prep Charter and APEX Academy, is also accused of a similar scheme at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

What's next:

Morris Sr. remains in custody in Florida awaiting extradition to Nevada.