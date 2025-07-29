'Love Is Blind' is looking for singles in Philadelphia

article

The Brief ‘Love Is Blind’ is looking for single men and women in the Philadelphia area to join the next season of the show. The show is opening casting for multiple other cities, including Minneapolis, Austin, St. Louis, and more.



What we know:

The show focuses on singles who are randomly matched to one another through "pods". The pods don't allow anyone to see the other person, just hear one another's voices. At the end of the season, if they match, they meet in person and spend time together outside the pods.

On Instagram via Kinetic Content Casting, the post included information on how to apply for the show.

The post calls for people who are "brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship."

The application for the show can be found here, and requires participants to be at least 21 years old and single.

Questions on the application include "Are you ready for a true commitment? Are you ready to show up for a romantic partner in a meaningful way? Be specific." and "What has been missing emotionally from previous relationships that you hope to find through this experience?"



The casting call is also open to select cities all over the United States, including Minneapolis, Austin, and St. Louis.