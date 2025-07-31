Expand / Collapse search
Philly mass shooting: Video shows suspect sought in shooting near West Philly rec center

By
Published  July 31, 2025 9:04am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Video shared by police shows multiple suspects scrambling after a mass shooting near a Philadelphia rec center on Wednesday. Five people, including a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old, were injured in the shooting. Two 16-year-olds and a rec center employee were also struck by gunfire.

The Brief

    • Police shared surveillance video showing suspects they believe are linked to a mass shooting near a West Philly rec center.
    • Five people were hurt in the shooting, including two children ages 10 and 11, two 16-year-olds, and a rec center employee.
    • No arrests have been made so far.

PHILADELPHIA - Newly released surveillance video shared by police shows the suspects they believe are linked to a mass shooting near a West Philadelphia rec center on Wednesday.

The shooting left five people, including two children ages 10 and 11, injured. A rec center employee and two 16-year-olds were also hit by gunfire.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 56th and Christian streets around 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found five shooting victims at the crime scene, including a 10-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 32-year-old rec center employee.

A 16-year-old who was driven to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle was placed in critical condition. The remaining four victims are said to be stable.

Investigators are working to learn more about what sparked the shooting, which occurred just outside Abert W. Christie Rec Center. 

Officials say it was the first day the rec center reopened its pool, and approximately 75 people were in the fenced-in pool area when the shooting happened.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video clips showing the moments around the shooting and asked for the public's help to identify the suspects.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke at the crime scene, saying the shooters had "no regard for human life, no regard for our young people." 

"I'm tired of thoughts and prayers at moments like this because they seem so deficient," the first-term mayor said. "It is not enough, it shouldn't happen."

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who recently called shooters who victimize children "cowardly," also spoke at the crime scene.

"There are boundaries, and if they don't set the boundaries we'll set them for them," he said.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects to contact investigators.

