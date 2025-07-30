Family, friends speak out after man fatally shot by NJ State Police in Berlin Twp.

The community of West Berlin is reeling after a man, identified by family members as 38-year-old Shawn, was shot and killed by a New Jersey State Police detective outside his apartment. The incident occurred in the area of Haddon and Bate Avenues, and the Attorney General's Office is currently investigating.

What We Know

Two New Jersey State Police detectives were conducting an investigation when they encountered Shawn outside his home.

Related article

During the encounter, one detective fired her service weapon, striking Shawn in front of his mother.

Investigators have reported recovering a revolver from the scene.

What they're saying:

Family and friends are devastated by the loss. Lee Reed, a neighbor and best friend of Shawn, expressed his grief.

"One second I'm angry - next second I wanna cry," he said.

Reed, who was out of town for work, received the news from Shawn's fiancée.

He described Shawn as a devoted father to his two daughters. "He was a great dad to his girls… that's all he cared about was his girls," said Reed.

Shawn's family and friends remember him as someone who cherished spending time with his children, often taking them fishing, hiking, and exploring the local Berlin Mart.

What's next:

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As the investigation unfolds, the community is left grappling with the loss and seeking answers about the events that led to Shawn's death.