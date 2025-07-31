NJ siblings star in 'Happy Gilmore 2' - one as Adam Sandler's son!

article

The Brief Two siblings from New Jersey were cast in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2." Luca, a 5-year-old from Lawrence Township, played one of Happy Gilmore's sons. His 2-year-old sister also played the child of a "principal actor."



A brother and sister from New Jersey have gotten a taste of Hollywood in what their mom said was the "opportunity of a lifetime!"

What we know:

"Happy Gilmore 2" marked the Netflix debut of 5-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Giada from Lawrence Township.

They were cast after their mom, Bryana Demonte, submitted them for the highly anticipated sequel, which was filmed throughout New Jersey.

Luca ended up landing a coveted role as one of Happy Gilmore's sons without auditioning, while Giada played "the youngest child of a principal actor."

Demonte told the Daily Voice that the director picked Luca because of his hair, and that her son had eight different costume changes, including a wetsuit!

What they're saying:

Several photos from set were posted on Demonte's Facebook page, showing Luca and Giada with Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and more.

"It was a super-fun experience for the kids, from their own trailers, to hair and wardrobe, all the snacks they wanted, golf carts and meeting the super-cool cast and crew. Everyone was so great with the kids and kind, from the big-time stars to the crew and, most importantly, the kids had fun!"

"Happy Gilmore 2" started streaming on Netflix on July 25, and Demonte says two of Luca's scenes and one of Giada's made the final cut!