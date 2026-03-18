3 TSA checkpoints now closed at Philadelphia International Airport

The Brief Despite multiple TSA checkpoint closures due to the government shutdown, wait times remain minimal at PHL. Travelers reported smooth experiences, pushing back on online claims of massive delays. An influx of travelers for NCAA events and weekend travel could put added pressure on TSA and lead to longer lines.



Despite widespread concerns of travel chaos amid TSA staffing issues, Philadelphia International Airport is seeing minimal signs of disruption so far.

What we know:

With multiple TSA checkpoints closed due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, many travelers braced for major delays. Checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F were shut down, joining Terminal C, which had already been closed.

Forecasts had warned of an airport apocalypse, but PHL is currently seeing minimal delays.

Wait times were just one to three minutes with TSA PreCheck, and about four to six minutes without it around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen.

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Traveler response

What they're saying:

For many passengers, the biggest surprise wasn’t the closures—it was how overblown the warnings turned out to be.

Kevin Duffy, traveling with his family to Disney World, said the experience was far smoother than expected.

"You can’t trust social media," Duffy said. "You see everything from a ten-minute wait to a three-hour wait. We got here two hours early, and it worked out great."

His family cleared security in about five minutes.

What to expect this weekend

What's next:

While things are running smoothly now, officials caution that conditions could change soon.

The upcoming weekend is expected to bring a surge in travelers, with major events like NCAA tournament games drawing crowds into the city. At the same time, many travelers will be departing for trips, increasing pressure on TSA checkpoints.

Navigating the closures

What you can do:

Even with checkpoint shutdowns, all terminals remain operational.

Passengers are being rerouted through open security checkpoints and then transported to their departure terminals—often by shuttle bus. Walking between terminals is still an option in some cases, but logistics can vary depending on security access and PreCheck availability.

Travelers are advised to double-check which terminals offer TSA PreCheck to avoid unnecessary detours.