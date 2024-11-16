3 women critically injured in Wilmington hit-and-run, police say

article

Three women walking along a street in Wilmington were hit by a vehicle and critically injured in Wilmington.

The crash happened along the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue early Saturday morning, around 2 a.m., officials with Wilmington Police said.

The three women, 33, 35 and 36-years, were walking along when a vehicle hit them and then drove off.

The women were rushed to a nearby hospital and they are each listed in critical condition.

No details about the vehicle were released.

Wilmington police ask anyone with information or video to contact M/Cpl. Paul Simonds at 302-553-1598 or use email: paul.simonds@cj.state.de.us.