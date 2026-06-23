3 women dead in South Philadelphia murder-suicide: police

The Brief Three women are dead following a murder-suicide Monday evening in South Philadelphia. Janice Picano, 67, shot and killed Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself, according to police. The motive for the shooting and the relationship between the women has not been shared.



Investigators say three women, including an 18-year-old, are dead following a murder-suicide Monday evening in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police were called to the 2800 block of South 10th Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found three women inside a property suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators believe 67-year-old Janice Picano shot and killed Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.

They have also not commented on the relationship between the three women.