3 women dead in South Philadelphia murder-suicide: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three women, including an 18-year-old, are dead following a murder-suicide Monday evening in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Police were called to the 2800 block of South 10th Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers found three women inside a property suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, according to police.
Investigators believe 67-year-old Janice Picano shot and killed Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.
They have also not commented on the relationship between the three women.