Expand / Collapse search

3 women dead in South Philadelphia murder-suicide: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 23, 2026 10:47 AM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 10:47 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Three women are dead following a murder-suicide Monday evening in South Philadelphia.
    • Janice Picano, 67, shot and killed Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself, according to police.
    • The motive for the shooting and the relationship between the women has not been shared.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three women, including an 18-year-old, are dead following a murder-suicide Monday evening in Philadelphia. 

What we know:

Police were called to the 2800 block of South 10th Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Officers found three women inside a property suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators believe 67-year-old Janice Picano shot and killed Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting. 

They have also not commented on the relationship between the three women.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews