3-year-old's 'Good Burger' birthday theme is a flashback to the 90's

Welcome To Good Burger Home of the Goodburger-- cay I take your order!

That's exactly the kind of energy Jaxton's birthday party served up.

The 3-year-old's favorite film is the hit 90's Nickelodeon show turned into movie 'Good Burger' featuring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, and what better way to celebrate turning three than with a themed party after your favorite flick.

FOR FEEL GOOD STORIES: Join our heartwarming stories Facebook group!

On the big day, Jaxton donned a mini Good Burger employee outfit complete with a name badge.

The set up included a matching backdrop of the actual restaurant, featuring tons of goodies, customized Dorito chips, aprons and so much more.

He had nametags for all his pint-sized guests.

Advertisement

And of course, the 3-tier cake was just as incredible—it even had a huge fondant shape burger on top.

Happy Birthday, Jaxton!