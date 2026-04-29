Rain postpones Phillies-Giants game; split doubleheader Thursday

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies announced Wednesday that its game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Thursday, April 30, as part of a split day-night doubleheader. The change comes after the Phillies initially attempted to get ahead of the weather by moving Wednesday’s first pitch from 6:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.



The Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait another day to take the field.

The team announced Wednesday that its game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, following updated forecasts calling for steady rain throughout the evening.

The game will be made up on Thursday, April 30, as part of a split day-night doubleheader, according to a press release. The rescheduled game will begin at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:35 p.m., depending on when the first game concludes.

Thursday’s originally scheduled afternoon matchup has also been adjusted, per the team. First pitch has been moved up to 12:35 p.m., with gates opening at 11:35 a.m.

Tickets from Wednesday’s postponed game will be honored for the evening makeup game. The team says fans who purchased tickets directly, as well as those who bought through secondary marketplaces like SeatGeek, will be admitted.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Phillies’ official website for complete postponement details.

Game originally moved up

The backstory:

The change comes after the Phillies initially attempted to get ahead of the weather by moving Wednesday’s first pitch from 6:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. However, worsening conditions ultimately forced the postponement.

In addition, the Independence Blue Cross Senior Stroll the Bases event scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the team.