Landmark Upper Darby firehouse hits the market amid funding feud

The Brief The fire company plans to sell its station amid a dispute over a new township reimbursement funding model. It says upfront costs and reduced volunteer roles are unsustainable, while the township says payments are available with proper paperwork. Fire services will continue, and the township may buy the building to keep it operating.



For decades, Upper Darby Fire Company No. 1 has served West Chester Pike. Now, the firehouse could be sold as a funding dispute with Upper Darby Township escalates.

The fire company announced this week that it plans to put its station on the market, citing an ongoing stalemate with township officials.

Funding dispute at the center

The conflict began in March when the township shifted from direct funding to a reimbursement-based system, according to the company.

Under the new model, the fire company must:

Pay upfront for utilities, maintenance and building costs

Cover expenses out of pocket

Submit receipts and ledgers to the township for reimbursement

"We just can't go on like that," Fire Company President Peter Rorke told FOX 29. "We can’t be absorbing monthly expenses that are not being reimbursed by the township."

Township response

What they're saying:

Township leaders pushed back during a recent press conference, saying reimbursements are available — but only if documentation is submitted.

"Send us a ledger of what you spent money on and the receipts, and we will cut you a check for it," Fire Chief Nick Martin said, adding that the township has received few reimbursement requests.

Chief Administrative Officer Crandall Jones added that officials were surprised by the decision to pursue a sale without further negotiations, especially since the building remains an active fire station.

Tensions beyond funding

Dig deeper:

Fire company leaders say the issue goes beyond finances. They argue that the township’s growing reliance on career firefighters has changed the role of volunteers at the station.

According to the company, full-time crews now occupy the building around the clock, limiting opportunities for volunteer participation.

Township officials dispute that claim, saying the volunteer presence has been inconsistent despite the company’s assertions.

What it means for residents

Officials say fire protection services in Upper Darby will continue without interruption, regardless of what happens to the building.

What's next:

Still, the future of the station itself is uncertain. The fire company says it won’t resume talks until outstanding expenses are paid, while the township says it is interested in buying the building to preserve it as a fire station.