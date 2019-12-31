30-year-old man shot and killed in Hunting Park

article

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Hunting Park on New Year's Eve.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 4000 block of North 7th Street.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

