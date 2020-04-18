32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days

article

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 32-year-old woman who went missing from Olney 10 days ago.

Authorities say Carla Brown was last seen on April 8 on the 100 block of West Chew Avenue.

Brown is described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last spotted wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, long pants and sneakers.

Police say Brown is known to frequent the Kensington area.

