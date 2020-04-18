32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days
article
OLNEY - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 32-year-old woman who went missing from Olney 10 days ago.
Authorities say Carla Brown was last seen on April 8 on the 100 block of West Chew Avenue.
Brown is described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last spotted wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, long pants and sneakers.
Police say Brown is known to frequent the Kensington area.
RELATED: MISSING PERSONS
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP