33-year-old woman fatally shot in forehead, chest in Kensington, police say

A woman is dead after police said she was shot three times, including once in the forehead, Saturday night in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of East Silver Street just before 9 p.m. Police said a 33-year-old woman was shot in the forehead, chest and arm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting. No arrests were announced immediately following the deadly gunfire.

