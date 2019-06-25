333 pounds of cocaine seized at Port of Baltimore, investigators say

article

Federal authorities and local partners seized 333 pounds of cocaine from inside a shipping container during a multi-agency examination at the Port of Baltimore June 18. According to CBP records, this is the agency’s largest cocaine seizure in the Port of Baltimore.

According to the agency, the street value of the drugs is estimated to be $10 million.

