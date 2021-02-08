4-alarm fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove on Ocean City Boardwalk ruled accidental

article

A four-alarm fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk has been ruled accidental, investigators announced Monday.

Multiple agencies completed the investigation and found the fire started from an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building.

The fire broke out at approximately 7:40 a.m. on the 1020 block of the Ocean City Boardwalk on Jan. 30.

Upon arrival, firefighters initiated a full response as a fire quickly advanced through a structure that included the Playland’s Castaway Cove arcade and offices, Hamburger Construction Company and Dairy Queen.

Altogether eight fire companies responded to the fire, which was placed under control hours later.

The outdoor area of the amusement park, including the ride attractions, was not damaged by the fire. The owner has stated that he will be able to open the park while rebuilding the structure.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.

RELATED:

4-alarm fire breaks out on boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter