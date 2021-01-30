4-alarm fire breaks out in Ocean City, N.J.

A 4-alarm fire is raging in Ocean City, N.J.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 1020 block of the Boardwalk, fire officials are saying.

It is believed to be a structural fire, but officials have not declared which structure it is at this time.

All hands are working to get the fire under control.

Authorities are advising that the public use caution if in the area.

