4 hospitalized after Overbrook house fire

Four people have been hospitalized after a fire in an Overbrook home early Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of North 64th Street Saturday about 2:45 a.m. for a house fire, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames streaming from the three-story residence when they arrived.

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on North 64th St.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, though the building sustained significant damage.

Four people were taken to Lankenau Medical Center. There were no details as to their injuries. The Red Cross was on hand providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

