4 injured in 2 separate shootings across Philadelphia

Four people were injured in two separate shootings Monday afternoon.

Officials said police were called to the 3800 block of Wallace Street around 4 p.m., in Southwest Philadelphia.

They found a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle, while the 24-year-old was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian. The condition of the 22-year-old is unknown, while the 24-year-old was in stable condition.

Just before 5:15, police were called to the 1700 block of South 60th Street, in West Philadelphia.

They arrived to find a 21-year-old shot in the stomach. That victim was taken by a private vehicle to Mercy Hospital, but was said to be transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is in critical condition.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot once. He took himself to Mercy Hospital and is listed as stable.

Police are searching for motives. They are investigating, but no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

