Sean Mannion hired as Eagles’ new offensive coordinator

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have named Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator. Mannion will replace Kevin Patullo, who the team parted ways with earlier this month. Mannion was an offensive assistant for the Packers before being promoted to quarterbacks coach last year.



The Philadelphia Eagles have named Sean Mannion, formerly the Green Bay Packers' quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, according to an announcement from the team.

What we know:

Mannion will replace Kevin Patullo, who the team parted ways with earlier this month.

Patullo was widely criticized throughout this past season, with many fans blaming him for the team's 11-6 record, particularly after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Patullo's house was even egged following the team's loss to the Chicago Bears in November.

What they're saying:

"I'm thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles," Head Coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement. "My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles."

"It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league," Siranni said. "I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach."

9 seasons as an NFL quarterback

The backstory:

Mannion was an offensive assistant for the Packers before being promoted to quarterbacks coach last year. He played a key role in developing quarterback Jordan Love and backup QB Malik Willis, according to NFL.com.

Prior to coaching, Mannion played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Vikings, Rams and Seahawks as a quarterback. He attended Oregon State from 2011 to 2014, where he set the Pac-12 Conference record for all-time passing yards, according to Eagles Wire.

"Sean's 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game," Siranni added.

Mannion has worked alongside the likes of Dave Canales, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Tom Clements, former Packers' quarterbacks coach and Liam Coen, head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.