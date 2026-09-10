4 Main Line burglaries linked to 24-year-old; ongoing investigation in Philadelphia

The Brief Jabir Parker, 24, appeared in court Wednesday and is now linked to four Main Line burglaries, according to investigators. Authorities say Parker requested a continuance to hire a private attorney and that the investigation is still ongoing, with more arrests and charges possible. Items stolen from earlier burglaries have not been fully recovered, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Merion Police.



Jabir Parker, a 24-year-old man accused of trying to burglarize Saquon Barkley's home and several others around the Main Line, made his first court appearance Wednesday. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Parker is now linked to a fourth incident in Haverford Township, and the investigation is ongoing.

More details emerge on Main Line burglary investigation

What we know:

Investigators say Parker is accused of four burglaries that took place between June and August.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 29, the most recent case involves a burglary on August 20th on Andover Road in Haverford Township, where tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and handbags were stolen while the homeowner slept.

Authorities reported that on September 1, items from the Haverford case were found during a search of a Philadelphia home connected to Parker.

At the time of his arrest that day, police say he was already linked to three other burglaries: one in Bryn Mawr on June 22nd, where 12 pieces of jewelry valued at more than $106,000 were stolen; one in Wynnewood on July 5th, with 28 pieces of jewelry valued at more than $687,000 and a safe taken; and a third at Saquon Barkley’s home in Malvern, which investigators say was interrupted when someone inside confronted a suspect and nothing was taken.

"This isn’t the kind of run-in, smash and grab, these are more sophisticated burglaries in which things like safes had to be pried off the walls and subsequently opened after the fact they carried some of them out of the home," said Assistant District Attorney Tanner Beck.

Beck also said, "There were things that were recovered from his car such as walkie talkies, his backpack, gloves, a crowbar, things of that nature."

Neighbors say they are shaken by these break-ins.

"Hearing that there was some sort of break-in is pretty terrifying because the police do patrol the area frequently," said Sarah Attardo of Haverford Township. She also said, "I hope he stops terrorizing people’s neighborhoods."

Active investigation and what's next for Parker

The backstory:

Court documents outlined an extensive investigation, including using geofencing—detectives uncovered cell phone data that placed Parker at each location at the times of the burglaries, according to court paperwork. Officials also state Parker was working with others during the crimes, and not all stolen items have been recovered.

Parker left Montgomery County District Court in Narberth smiling at cameras as Lower Merion police escorted him to their vehicle.

What's next:

Parker is now expected to appear for a preliminary hearing next month. The investigation remains active, and more arrests and charges could come.

"The investigation is on-going. We’re going to continue to work this we don’t quit we’re confident at the end of the day we’re going to get everyone that’s involved with this," said Assistant District Attorney Beck.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear who else may be involved, when all of the stolen property might be recovered, or if additional charges will come against Parker or others.

No names of other suspects have been provided.