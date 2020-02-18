4 people found dead inside tent in New Castle County

article

Delaware State Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in New Castle County.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area on the 500 block of Main Street in Stanton.

According to police, no foul play is suspected.

No other details have been released at this time.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP