4 people found dead inside tent in New Castle County
STANTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in New Castle County.
The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area on the 500 block of Main Street in Stanton.
According to police, no foul play is suspected.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
