Graduation party turns to terror as 4 people shot, including 2 children: officials

Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened at a graduation party outside of a North Philadelphia home. Two of the victims are children and all four victims are in critical condition.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officials say a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, believed to be siblings, along with an adult man and the children's 36-year-old mom were all shot while at an outside graduation party at a North Philadelphia home.

Police responded to numerous 911 calls about the shooting on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street around 9:30 Thursday night.

The four were rushed to Temple University Hospital and all four are listed in critical condition.

The boy sustained gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and abdomen, while the girl was shot in the abdomen. Their mom was shot in the back and the man was shot twice in the arm.

Timeline:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said surveillance video displayed the events in real time. Video shows individuals attending an outside graduation party when a shooter got off at least 10 rounds from a position at the intersection of Dauphin and Lambert.

The male shooter was last seen on surveillance running on foot eastbound on Dauphin.

The shooter was wearing all black or dark clothing and light-colored, or possibly white, sneakers.

The quadruple shooting follows on the heels of a double shooting in Hunting Park, in which a man and a woman in a car were shot, leaving the man with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

Chief Inspector Small said no motive is known for the shooting. They are hoping additional surveillance will provide more angles which could provide more clues into the shooting. The search for the suspect is ongoing.