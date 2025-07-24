Expand / Collapse search
Double shooting in Hunting Park critically injures passenger in vehicle: officials

Published  July 24, 2025 9:58pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A double shooting near Roosevelt Boulevard left a man with critical injuries, while a woman was hospitalized.
    • The man was found unresponsive when first responders arrived on scene.
    • So far, officials say they don’t know of any motive.

HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Hunting Park that left a man in extremely critical condition.

What we know:

Police responded to the 4700 block of North 5th Street, in Philly’s Hunting Park neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. Thursday evening, on a call for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman inside of a car suffering with gunshot wounds.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 23-year-old woman was the driver of the car. She was shot in her arm. She was listed as stable at Einstein Medical Center.

Chief Inspector Small went on to say the male passenger was shot multiple times and was unresponsive when first responders arrived on scene. He was listed as extremely critical.

What we don't know:

Police do not know of a motive for the shooting that happened while the pair were inside the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Small stated there were numerous businesses in the area with numerous cameras. They were hoping to obtain video that might advance their investigation.

