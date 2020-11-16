4 suspects sought after clash between 2 groups ended in deadly shooting, police say

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate four suspects they say were involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year.

The shooting occurred back on Sept. 17 on the 2100 block of Scattergood Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police have released surveillance video they say shows a total of nine males exited two vehicles after parking on Brill Street.

Those males then walked through a connecting driveway onto Scattergood Street, where they engaged the victim, a 22-year-old man, and several other males in a physical altercation.

During the altercation, the victim was fatally shot, and some of the males from the attacking group returned to the two vehicles, while several others fled on foot.

Advertisement

The two vehicles involved are a 2008 to 2014 white Dodge Avenger with dark tinted windows and a 2014 to 2020 black Acura MDX.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334/3335.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest