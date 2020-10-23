4 teens charged in armed robbery, car theft in Wilmington, police say

article

Four teenagers in Delaware were arrested Thursday morning after police say the group stole a car following an armed robbery in Wilmington.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded to the 3300 block of North Jefferson Street around 11 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. Patrolling officers soon spotted the suspect's vehicle but it would not stop for police.

A short time later, police said the vehicle crashed on 8th and West Streets, and four teenagers were arrested. Included in the group were a 14-year-old boy, 2 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. During the arrest, police recovered a 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Three of the teens were charged with a second-degree count of robbery and conspiracy. Authorities charged one of the 15-year-olds with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during a felony, and stolen property.

Unable to make bail, the teens are being held at New Castle County Detention Center.

