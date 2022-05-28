4-year-old child wounded, hospitalized after West Philadelphia shooting
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a four-year-old child.
Officials say police were called to the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue on the report of a child shot inside a vehicle.
When police arrived, they discovered a four-year-old had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.
Advertisement
Police say the investigation is ongoing. A gun has been recovered and no arrests have been made.