42-year-old woman missing from North Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Victoria Williams, 42, was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of North 12th Street.

Williams is described as 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with a heavy build, medium complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with any information on Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

