43-year-old man dies after car strikes utility pole in Franklinville

A man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklinville, police say.

According to Philadelphia police, shortly after 5:39 a.m. officers responded to the scene of the accident on St. Christopher’s Drive at the intersection with Erie Avenue.

They say a Honda Accord, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a utility pole.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Temple Hospital via Philly Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.



