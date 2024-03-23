Expand / Collapse search
43-year-old man dies after car strikes utility pole in Franklinville

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 3:09pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklinville, police say. 

According to Philadelphia police, shortly after 5:39 a.m. officers responded to the scene of the accident on St. Christopher’s Drive at the intersection with Erie Avenue.

They say a Honda Accord, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a utility pole.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Temple Hospital via Philly Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.


 