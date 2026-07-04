4th of July events canceled in Philadelphia area: Full list
PHILADELPHIA - Several 4th of July events in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been canceled as the area deals with extreme heat and the threat of evening thunderstorms.
What we know:
Here is a list of canceled 4th of July events in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Pennsylvania
- Skippack Township 4th of July fireworks
- Phoenixville Independence Day fireworks
New Jersey
- Trenton America’s 250th Anniversary Parade & Festival
- Collingswood 4th of July fireworks
Local perspective:
Temperatures will return to triple digits on the 4th of July, with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.
Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the upper 90s by noon, and climb near 100 by mid-afternoon.
An extreme heat warning that the National Weather Service issued earlier this week remains in effect.
The intense heat and humidity is expected to lead to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the threat of storms will be between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.