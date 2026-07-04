4th of July events canceled in Philadelphia area: Full list

The Brief Several townships and communities in the Philadelphia area have canceled their fireworks shows. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 100 degrees, and scattered storms are expected in the evening.



Several 4th of July events in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been canceled as the area deals with extreme heat and the threat of evening thunderstorms.

What we know:

Here is a list of canceled 4th of July events in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Pennsylvania

Skippack Township 4th of July fireworks

Phoenixville Independence Day fireworks

New Jersey

Trenton America’s 250th Anniversary Parade & Festival

Collingswood 4th of July fireworks

Local perspective:

Temperatures will return to triple digits on the 4th of July, with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the upper 90s by noon, and climb near 100 by mid-afternoon.

An extreme heat warning that the National Weather Service issued earlier this week remains in effect.

The intense heat and humidity is expected to lead to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the threat of storms will be between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.