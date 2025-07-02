July 4th fireworks: How to stay safe during the holiday weekend
As the 4th of July nears, safety becomes more of a concern.
Here are some safety tips for the busy holiday weekend as people begin to light up the grills, sparklers and fireworks.
What you can do:
Fireworks
- Avoid drinking when operating fireworks.
- Carefully read the packaging before igniting any fireworks.
- Never allow children to light fireworks or be in proximity.
Swimming
- Wear bright swimsuits for easy visibility in the water.
- Only enter bodies of water when a lifeguard is on duty.
- Avoid drinking before and during time near the water.
Weather
- Drink extra quantities of water to avoid dehydration.
- Take frequent breaks from the outdoors to cool off in the air conditioning.
- Apply SPF every two hours.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Falls Township police.