July 4th fireworks: How to stay safe during the holiday weekend

As the 4th of July nears, safety becomes more of a concern.

Here are some safety tips for the busy holiday weekend as people begin to light up the grills, sparklers and fireworks.

What you can do:

Fireworks

Avoid drinking when operating fireworks.

Carefully read the packaging before igniting any fireworks.

Never allow children to light fireworks or be in proximity.

Swimming

Wear bright swimsuits for easy visibility in the water.

Only enter bodies of water when a lifeguard is on duty.

Avoid drinking before and during time near the water.

Weather

Drink extra quantities of water to avoid dehydration.

Take frequent breaks from the outdoors to cool off in the air conditioning.

Apply SPF every two hours.