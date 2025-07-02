Expand / Collapse search

July 4th fireworks: How to stay safe during the holiday weekend

Published  July 2, 2025 4:12pm EDT
The Brief

    • Fireworks are about to light up the sky for Independence Day celebrations.
    • Here are some tips to stay safe while celebrating the 4th.

As the 4th of July nears, safety becomes more of a concern. 

Here are some safety tips for the busy holiday weekend as people begin to light up the grills, sparklers and fireworks.

What you can do:

Fireworks

  • Avoid drinking when operating fireworks.
  • Carefully read the packaging before igniting any fireworks.
  • Never allow children to light fireworks or be in proximity.

Swimming

  • Wear bright swimsuits for easy visibility in the water.
  • Only enter bodies of water when a lifeguard is on duty.
  • Avoid drinking before and during time near the water.

Weather

  • Drink extra quantities of water to avoid dehydration.
  • Take frequent breaks from the outdoors to cool off in the air conditioning.
  • Apply SPF every two hours.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Falls Township police.

