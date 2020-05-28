5-alarm fire destroys historic Delaware County church

A historic Delaware County church burned to the ground overnight in a 5-alarm blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Third Presbyterian Church on the 500 block of East 9th Street in Chester just after 2:30 a.m.

Crews battled the heavy flames that engulfed the church through the early morning hours. Over 125 firefighters were called to the scene.

Third Presbyterian Church was vacant at the time of the fire. The church, which was established in 1896, is owned by the Chester County Preservation Committee.

Over four hours after the inferno erupted, fire crews will still on the scene extinguishing small flare-ups. No word on what caused the fire.

