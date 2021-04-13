5 dogs rescued from North Philly property where dog fighting was suspected, officials said

article

Five dogs were rescued from a location where dog fighting was suspected, officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshall initially called ACCT Philly to the 2300 block of North 20th Street Tuesday morning, as the Fire Marshall was on scene investigating a possible arson and came across the dogs at the location.

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues five dogs from a North Philadelphia property where dog fighting was suspected. (Pennsylvania SPCA)

ACCT Philly officers were said to have immediately suspected dog fighting at the property, as they found signs throughout the location consistent with dog fighting. Philly ACCT then contacted Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team.

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues five dogs from a North Philadelphia property where dog fighting was suspected.

PSPCA’s HLE team found the five dogs spread out across the house in filthy crates filled with excrement. The team then found paraphernalia consistent with dog fighting, including bite sticks covered with blood, collars and scales for weighing dogs. They also found a dog fighting ring in the basement.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues five dogs from a North Philadelphia property where dog fighting was suspected. (Pennsylvania SPCA)

The dogs were taken to PSPCA’s headquarters for examinations and veterinary care. The dogs will be evaluated, both medically and behaviorally. After evaluations, the dogs may be available for adoption.

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues five dogs from a North Philadelphia property where dog fighting was suspected. (Pennsylvania SPCA)

Anyone with information regarding the dogs or other cases of animal cruelty, is urged to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA’s hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be anonymous.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter