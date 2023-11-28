5 Philadelphia-area charities that need your help this Giving Tuesday

In the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a national push to provide donations to charities and non-profits that provide invaluable – and often free – resources to those in need. Representatives from five Philadelphia-area charities joined Good Day Philadelphia to share their missions and solicit donations to keep their programs running.

First Tee of Greater Philadelphia was described by CEO Bill Hyndman as "a youth development program that teaches kids life skills using the vehicle of golf."

With nearly two dozen locations in the Greater Philadelphia-area, First Tee's free programs have served over 45K young people of all backgrounds.

"Through Giving Tuesday, our support from the general public, all the fundraising we do, allows us to make our programs free for kids," Hyndman said.

First Tee strives to connect young people with mentors and coaches who hope to maintain lifelong relationships.

DONATE HERE

Sanctuary Farm is an urban garden in North Philadelphia that offers free organically grown produce and programs to improve the health of the people they serve.

"We want people to improve their health outcomes physically, emotionally, spiritually, so everything we do is through that lens," Andrea Vettori said.

Along with free produce, Sanctuary Farm provides free educational classes and programs like therapeutic gardening to help those with mental health illnesses.

Sanctuary Farm has planted, grown, and harvested over 17,000 pounds of fresh produce since 2017 and distributed it to more than 700 families.

DONATE HERE

Why Not Prosper's mission is to help women who have been previously incarcerated find family-sustaining wages, remain substance-free and help mothers regain custody of their children.

"One thing I want is for people to stop dropping the label on formerly incarcerated people – that's really big and it doesn't cost anything," Rev Michelle Anne Simmons.

One of Why Not Prosper's most recent initiatives is the Rev Van, a rolling engagement van they hope to bring to troubled communities to provide hygiene products, clothes and much more.

"We have several different initiatives going on right now to support this population and we're looking forward to people to have a heart to give," Rev. Simmons said.

DONATE HERE

Valley Youth House provides resources for young people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Established in 1973 with a single shelter, the charity now serves young people in more than a dozen counties across Pennsylvania.

"Most of the youth we work with are in the foster care system or have aged out of the foster care system and are looking for a supportive adult in their life," Amanda Amato said.

Valley Youth House is currently seeking donations for its holiday toy drive that will ensure a joyous holiday season for those they serve.

DONATE HERE

Radnor A Better Chance program is part of a national push to provide students of color with a chance to unlock better educational opportunities.

The program gives students a "home away from home while attending Radnor High School," one of the nation's top-ranked schools.

"The ripple effect of what they get from the opportunity to be here is just amazing," Candyce Wilson said. "They go on to have such full, rich lives."

The program is currently housing students in its century-old house from Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Baltimore.

Radnor ABC is asking for financial donations and they are looking for volunteers.

DONATE HERE