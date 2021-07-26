Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 5 stowaways detained after jumping in water, attempting to evade apprehension in Delaware County

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.

EDDYSTONE, Pa. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained five stowaways Monday at the Port of Philadelphia in Eddystone, Delaware County, according to a spokesperson.

While conducting the search, officers spotted a stowaway and when the officers gave him instructions, he and four other stowaways tried to evade apprehension by jumping into the water and swimming onto the dock, the spokesperson added.

The five stowaways were detained and will receive medical attention.

___

