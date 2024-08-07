5 struck by golf cart operated by juvenile during Wildwood National Night Out, officials say

article

A terrifying situation erupted unexpectedly at the Wildwood National Night Out, as several people were injured after they were struck by a speed-governed golf cart.

The Wildwood Police Department released the information, stating that during the National Night Out event they were holding Tuesday night, a juvenile and a Wildwood officer were in the golf cart, on an enclosed course that left the course and hit several people.

Four adults and one juvenile were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. As of Wednesday, three people were treated and released, while two are still at the hospital.

Because it happened during National Night Out, first responders were on scene when the accident happened and were able to provide immediate aid.

Wildwood police noted that a simulated impaired operator low speed golf cart has been a part of the National Night Out event in Wildwood for over 20 years. They said the entire department is upset over the turn of events and offer thoughts and prayers to the injured.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with any additional information should not hesitate to contact Wildwood Police at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.