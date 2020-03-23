5 test positive for COVID-19 at Mount Laurel nursing home and rehab facility, spokesperson says

article

Three residents and two employees at the Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The three residents have been hospitalized while the employees remain at home.



"The safety and health of Laurel Brook residents and staff is our unitary concern. We are working closely with local and state health departments and taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols to help contain the spread of the virus. This includes continual monitoring of all residents for COVID-19 symptoms along with daily employee screenings. We have a policy, that we will keep for the foreseeable future, for our staff members to stay home if they have any symptoms of respiratory illness, without regard to cause," the spokesperson said.

To date, New Jersey has 2,844 cases of COVID-19, with 27 fatalities reported.

