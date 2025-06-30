5-year-old girl diagnosed with rare heart condition awaits critical surgery and transplant at CHOP

A 5-year-old girl named Melony Hunter is facing a daunting medical journey as she prepares for surgery to address a serious heart condition.

Her parents, Deyonte and Ashley, are seeking prayers and support as they navigate this challenging time at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

What we know:

Melony Hunter was recently diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a rare and incurable heart condition.

Her journey began two weeks ago when a routine check-up led to an urgent referral to the emergency room.

Doctors at Cooper Hospital quickly sent her to CHOP for further evaluation. After multiple tests, it was determined that Melony would need a heart transplant.

However, before she can undergo the transplant, she is scheduled for a ventricular assist device (VAD) surgery on Wednesday.

This procedure aims to help her heart function by using a device to manage fluid levels and alleviate pulmonary hypertension.

What they're saying:

Melony's father, Deyonte Hunter, expressed the emotional turmoil of the situation.

"One day you’re watching your child run, play, laugh, love; next you’re in the midst of the toughest battle of her life. She’s fighting something way bigger, way beyond her strength," said Hunter.

Her mother, Ashley Rivera, shared the shock of the diagnosis.

"I had scheduled a routine visit for all three of my kids. I took them in—my son, the baby. The doctor got to Melony, listened to her lungs. She said, 'Oh no, mom, you need to rush her straight to the ER," said Rivera.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano from Penn Medicine explained the upcoming procedure.

"VAS is a surgery, a device—to let her heart take a break while the machine does most of the work and allows the CVP, the fluid, to go down. That hopes and helps. And then hopefully a transplant," said Dr. Mike.

What's next:

Melony's parents are holding onto hope and faith as they await the VAD surgery on Wednesday.

Ashley expressed her wish to alleviate her daughter's pain.

"I wish I could give her my heart, you know, and take the pain away. She keeps looking at me like, 'Why are we here?' She wants to go home and watch SpongeBob," said the mom.

The family is hopeful that the surgery will go well and that Melony will be placed on the transplant list soon after.

What you can do:

The Hunter family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and support during this difficult time.

Melony's story is a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience required in the face of adversity.

Her parents continue to rely on their faith and the expertise of the medical team at CHOP as they navigate the path ahead.