Police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Monday afternoon.

Alavez was last seen wearing brown pants with flowers and butterflies, a pink shirt with long sleeves and white dress shoes.

Bridgeton police said there were reports that the girl was found, but they were false.

Dozens of officers resumed their search near the park Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or call 911.