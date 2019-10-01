58 crosses on Las Vegas Strip to honor Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims

Nevada officials unveiled 58 crosses on the Las Vegas Strip that will honor each of the victims killed in the deadliest mass shootings in American history at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The 58 crosses will be located near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. Tuesday marks two years since 58 people were gunned down and hundreds were wounded at the country music festival.

RELATED: What The Hal? Listen to survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, 1 year later

In addition to the 58 crosses, The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will release 'Vegas Strong' license plates to mark the shooting anniversary.

The plate will have a black and gold heart-shaped logo and also say “Forever Strong.”

RELATED: Country singer Jason Aldean cancels SoCal concerts in wake of Vegas shooting

Some of the money raised will go toward the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

A sunrise memorial and an evening reading of victims’ names are some of the events planned to mark the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting. Watch the ceremony below:

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.