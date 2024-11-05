5th person charged after NJ detective killed in home invasion: police

A fifth person has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of New Jersey Prosecutor’s Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley who was shot and killed during a violent home invasion in October.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced 35-year-old Byron Thomas of Paulsboro was arrested and charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

After a thorough investigation, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced last week that the following four individuals were also charged:

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland has been charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Jared Brown, 31, of Bridgeton was charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City has been charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Cyndia E. Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro was charged with Hindering an Investigation, a crime of the third degree; Obstruction of Justice, a crime of the fourth degree; Tampering with Evidence, a crime of the fourth degree.

The charges come after the tragic murder of Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on October 15.

"This development is a testament to the relentless efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case," said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. "We remain committed to seeking justice for Detective Sergeant Mosley and her family. The collaboration among all agencies has been crucial in bringing this case to light."

"The law enforcement community and the State of New Jersey have lost a steadfast and dedicated public servant, but we know that the loss of Sergeant Monica Mosley is most deeply felt by her family, loved ones, and colleagues. While nothing will ever bring Sgt. Mosley back to those who loved her, we hope that the focused, coordinated efforts in this case provide them with the comfort of knowing that justice is being pursued," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. "I want to recognize the incredible efforts of the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Bridgeton Police Department, and the many other agencies involved in the investigation into her murder."

Officials say Detective Mosley was ‘a dedicated public servant who devoted her life to protecting the community.’

Her entire community mourns her death.

The investigation was led by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshals.