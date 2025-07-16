Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
3
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Flood Watch
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Delaware County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Philadelphia County, Somerset County, Warren County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Camden County, Mercer County, New Castle County

6 homes struck by gunfire after more than 30 rounds fired in Coatesville neighborhood

By
Published  July 16, 2025 2:29pm EDT
Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police say six homes and four cars were struck by gunfire when a suspect or suspects opened fire in a Coatesville neighborhood Tuesday night.
    • All six of the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting.
    • Police served a warrant at a nearby home and recovered several weapons, but have not announced any arrests. 

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Police in Chester County have launched an investigation after half a dozen homes were struck by gunfire late Tuesday night. 

Investigators say all of the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting. 

What we know:

Coatesville Police were called to Community Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple shots fired. 

When police arrived, they found that more than 30 shots had been fired in the area. 

A total of six occupied homes were struck by gunfire, as well as four cars that were unoccupied. 

No injuries were reported following the shooting. 

Investigators later executed a search warrant on the 400 block of Community Lane where officers seized four guns. One of the guns was a ghost gun. 

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests and charges in the case.

The total cost of the damage is also unknown at this time. 

What you can do:

Coatesville Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information to contact them. 

Chester CountyCrime & Public Safety