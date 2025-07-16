6 homes struck by gunfire after more than 30 rounds fired in Coatesville neighborhood

The Brief Police say six homes and four cars were struck by gunfire when a suspect or suspects opened fire in a Coatesville neighborhood Tuesday night. All six of the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting. Police served a warrant at a nearby home and recovered several weapons, but have not announced any arrests.



Police in Chester County have launched an investigation after half a dozen homes were struck by gunfire late Tuesday night.

Investigators say all of the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting.

What we know:

Coatesville Police were called to Community Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived, they found that more than 30 shots had been fired in the area.

A total of six occupied homes were struck by gunfire, as well as four cars that were unoccupied.

No injuries were reported following the shooting.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on the 400 block of Community Lane where officers seized four guns. One of the guns was a ghost gun.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests and charges in the case.

The total cost of the damage is also unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Coatesville Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information to contact them.