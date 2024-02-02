6-month-old girl left inside closed Philadelphia day care: 'This is heartbreaking'

Authorities say an infant girl is safe after being left inside a Philadelphia day care after it closed.

Police responded to New Arisens Day Care on Whitaker Avenue after the child's parents came to pick up their child around 5:30 p.m. and found the building closed.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters police tried to call the phone number on the building's front window and got no response. They managed to contact the owners of other daycare centers to finally get in touch with the owner and manager of New Arisens.

Day Care management couldn't get the steel front gate to lift higher than 4-feet, Small said, which required members of the Philadelphia Fire Department to cut through the gate to finally allow police inside.

Small said the child was found asleep in her car seat in a corner of the darkened day care center. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for medical evaluation. The child's father was taken to police Special Victim's Unit to provide a statement, and several day care staff members were also interviewed by police.

"Today was supposed to be picture day...today was supposed to be a happy day," the baby's father, Cam'ron Banks, told FOX 29.

Banks claims that in the four months they've sent their child to the day care, they've never been allowed inside the building. He said they were recommended by a family friend to send their infant to the child care facility.

"We were recommended to this day care by a family friend and my sister worked there in the summertime, so we thought we were in good hands and to come out to this is heartbreaking," Banks said.